Forty years and one day after his famous father played his last match at Wimbledon, Leo Borg had a winning debut at the All England Club.

The son of Swedish five-time champion Bjorn Borg won his opening match in the boys' junior tournament, beating Marko Topo of Serbia 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0.

The 18-year-old Leo sports the same long blond hair and Fila clothes as his father and naturally drew quite a bit of media attention on his first appearance at the All England Club.

"I know my dad played here so many times and won the title," Leo Borg said. "So it was very special to get out there and feeling that maybe one day I'm getting there, the same as my dad."

He said his father gave him some advice before the match: "He just said good luck and have a great time on the court. Because it's always special to play at Wimbledon. Just enjoy it."

Bjorn Borg lost to John McEnroe in an epic 1981 final, after winning the tournament the previous five years.