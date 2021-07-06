WIMBLEDON, England -- An overnight break helped No. 14-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland rally past No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to earn the last quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Hurkacz won 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The players were on serve in the fourth set when the match was suspended Monday night because of rain.

The versatile Hurkacz won 50 points at the net, including 10 when playing serve and volley. He became a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, and his opponent Wednesday will be his idol, Roger Federer.

Federer, 39, became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the Open era with his 105th career victory at the tournament on Monday.

Other quarterfinalists include top seed Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Marton Fucsovics, Matteo Berrettini and Karen Khachanov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.