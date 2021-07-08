Novak Djokovic booked his place in the semifinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, while Roger Federer's run at the tournament came to an end. In the women's draw, top two seeds Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the last four, as did Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber.

Here are the best stats from the quarterfinals action at The Championships:

100

Djokovic's 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics is his 100th career tour-level grass court win. The Serb joins Federer (192), Andy Murray (110) and Serena Williams (107) as the only active players to win at least 100 tour-level matches on grass.

3

Federer's 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz is just his third career straight-sets loss at Wimbledon. The previous two were against Yevgeny Kafelnikov in 2000 and against Mario Ancic in 2002.

This was also Federer's third time losing a set 6-0 in a Grand Slam. The previous two were against Rafael Nadal in the 2008 French Open and against Patrick Rafter in the 1999 French Open.

9

The number of games Federer won in his loss to Hurkacz, tied for the fourth-fewest games won by him in a Grand Slam match.

The others are four games (2008 French Open vs. Nadal), seven games (2001 US Open vs. Andre Agassi), eight games (2000 Australian Open vs. Arnaud Clement) and nine games (2002 French Open vs. Hicham Arazi, 2019 French Open vs. Nadal).

10

Djokovic is now into his 10th Wimbledon semifinal, the third-most in men's tennis after Federer and Jimmy Connors.

41

Djokovic is also into his 41st major semifinal, the second-most among men all-time after Federer, who could not add to his tally of 46 on Wednesday.

19

Djokovic has now won his 19th consecutive Grand Slam match, which is the fourth-longest win streak of his major career. He has three streaks winning 20+ Grand Slam matches, tied for the most among men in the Open Era (since 1968) with Federer.

34

Sabalenka's 6-4, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur, which put her into her first career Grand Slam semifinal, is her 34th tour-level match win this season, breaking a tie with Jabeur for the most wins on the women's tour this season.

Angelique Kerber. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

80

Kerber's 6-2, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova is her 80th career tour-level grass court win. The only active players on the women's tour with more are Serena (107) and Venus Williams (97).

6

Kerber's win puts her in her sixth major semifinal since the start of 2016. It's the second-most such appearances among women in that period after Serena's 11.

22

Italian Matteo Berrettini's 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is his 22nd tour-level match win on grass since the start of 2019. It is the most such wins by any men's player at the tour level over that period.

2

Berrettini is the second Italian man to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, joining Nicola Pietrangeli (1960).

3

With his 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov, Canada's Denis Shapovalov is into his first career Grand Slam semifinal, becoming the third Canadian man to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, after Robert Powell (1908) and Milos Raonic (2014, 2016).

