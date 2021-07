Ash Barty flies through the first set, then comes back in the second to defeat Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 and advance to the Wimbledon final. (2:30)

Barty advances to her first Wimbledon final with straight-sets win (2:30)

WIMBLEDON, England -- Top-ranked Ash Barty has reached her first Wimbledon final by beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.

Kerber served for the second set at 5-3 but was broken at love on Centre Court.

Barty then took a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker and converted her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Aryna Sabalenka was playing Karolina Pliskova in the second semifinal.