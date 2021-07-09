The Duke of Kent is stepping down as president of the All England Club after more than 50 years in the role.

The club said this Wimbledon would be the last for the duke, who became president in 1969. That year he presented the trophies to Rod Laver and Ann Jones

The 85-year-old duke, also known as Prince Edward, is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and regularly sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court during matches.