Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini set up the men's singles final at Wimbledon, while, in the women's draw, Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova booked their place in the title clash.

Here are the best stats from the semifinals:

7

With his 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov, Djokovic is into his seventh Wimbledon final, tying him for second-most such finals among men in the Open Era (since 1968) with Pete Sampras and Boris Becker. Only Roger Federer (12) has more Wimbledon final appearances.

30

Djokovic is also into his 30th Grand Slam final, which is the second-most in men's tennis history after Federer (31), and ahead of Rafael Nadal (28).

4

Djokovic has now won 20 consecutive matches at majors, making it the fourth time he has won 20 straight Grand Slam matches, breaking a tie with Federer for the most 20-match win streaks in majors among men in the Open Era. Swedish great Bjorn Borg has two such streaks.

6

Djokovic has also won 20 consecutive matches on grass dating back to 2018, becoming the sixth man in the Open Era with 20 or more straight match wins on the surface, joining Federer (twice), Sampras (twice), Borg, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors.

1

With her 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Angelique Kerber, Barty is the first women's top seed to reach a Grand Slam final since Simona Halep at the 2018 French Open. Barty is the first No. 1 seed to do so at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

Barty is also the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong in 1980.

1

With her 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka, Pliskova is the first woman to win a Wimbledon semifinal after dropping the opening set since Vera Zvonarevain 2010.

1

With his 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz, Berrettini is the first Italian player, male or female, to reach the Wimbledon singles final. He is the first Italian man to reach any Grand Slam singles final since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

Ashleigh Barty. Julian Finney/Getty Images

2

This is Barty's second career Grand Slam final appearance, the first coming at the 2019 French Open, which she won.

2

Pliskova's win over Sabalenka is her second career victory against a WTA Top-5 player at a Grand Slam. The first was against No. 1 Serena in the 2016 US Open semifinal. That win put her into her first major final and she is now into her second Grand Slam final.

59

Pliskova now has 59 Grand Slam match wins since the start of her 2016 US Open breakthrough. It is the second-most such wins among women in that span after Serena's 61.

23

Berrettini has now won 23 of his last 25 grass court matches dating back to the start of 2019, His 23 wins on grass is the most among men at the tour level over that span.

