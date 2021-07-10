Australia's Ashleigh Barty defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Here are the best stats from a final that went the distance --

1

Barty is the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon since her mentor Evonne Goolagong in 1980. During this fortnight, Barty has been wearing a special outfit to honour the 50th anniversary of Goolagong's first Wimbledon title in 1971.

1

Barty and Pliskova were both making their first appearance in the Wimbledon final, making it the first time in 44 years that two women were making their Wimbledon final debuts. In 1977, Virginia Wade defeated Betty Stove in the final.

2

This is Barty's second Grand Slam singles title, after the 2019 French Open.

3

Barty is the third woman to win multiple major titles since the start of 2017, joining Naomi Osaka (four) and Simona Halep (two).

3

Pliskova remains one of three women to have been ranked No. 1 in the WTA Rankings and not won a Grand Slam title, after Jelena Jankovic and Dinara Safina.

3

Pliskova, who lost the 2016 US Open final to Angelique Kerber in a deciding set, is the third woman in the Open Era (since 1968) to lose both her first two Grand Slam finals in a third set, after Halep and Jana Novotna.

5

Barty, who won the girls' singles title at Wimbledon in 2011, is now the fifth woman all-time to win the girls' and ladies' singles title at the All England Club, joining Ann Jones, Karen Susman, Martina Hingis and Amelie Mauresmo.

5

Barty is also the fifth woman since the Open Era began in 1968 to win the French Open and Wimbledon as their first two Grand Slam titles, joining Goolagong (1971), Chris Evert (1974), Garbine Muguruza (2016, '17) and Halep (2018, '19).

7

The three-set final snapped a run of seven consecutive straight-sets women's finals at Wimbledon, the second-longest such streak in the tournament's history. The last three-set final was in 2012, when Serena Williams defeated Agnieszka Radwanska.

12

The number of WTA titles Barty has won since the start of 2017, her first full season back on the tour after she took a one-and-a-half-year break from tennis to play professional cricket. Barty leads the tour for WTA titles in that span. Barty also leads the WTA title count this season, with four titles.

35

Barty's 35 tour-level match wins this season leads the women's tour, breaking a tie with Aryna Sabalenka.

