WIMBLEDON, England -- Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan won her third Wimbledon title in women's doubles after partnering with Elise Mertens of Belgium to beat Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on Saturday.

Hsieh and Mertens saved two match points in the second set and won 3-6, 7-5, 9-7. They clinched a back-and-forth third set when Hsieh hit a backhand winner to break Vesnina's serve.

The Russian duo had two match points at 5-4 in the second set and also served for the match at 7-6 in the third.

Mertens had a chance to serve out the match at 5-3 in the third.

Hsieh also won the French Open doubles in 2014. It was Mertens' third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, seventh-seeded Neal Skupski of Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States have reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon.

They rallied to beat John Peers of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 on No. 1 Court.

They will play British duo Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart on Sunday. Salisbury and Dart advanced on Friday by beating Czech veteran Kveta Peschke and Kevin Krawietz of Germany in three sets.