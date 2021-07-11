Novak Djokovic is making Wimbledon his summer home.

Djokovic won his sixth title at the All England Club and third in a row with a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

The win is Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam championship, tying him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in men's tennis history.

"I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger," Djokovic said during the on-court, post-match interview. "They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players that I've ever faced in my career. They are I think the reason that I am where I am today. They have helped me realize what I need to do in order to improve get stronger mentally, physically, tactically."

With wins at the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, Djokovic is now three-quarters of the way to the first single-year Grand Slam sweep since Rod Laver in 1969.

"I could definitely envision that happening," Djokovic said. "I'm going to definitely give it a shot. I'm in a great form and obviously playing well. Playing my best tennis at Grand Slams is the highest priority that I have right now at this stage of my career. So, let's keep it going."

But first Djokovic had to take care of business Sunday.

He got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the first set before Berrettini, playing in his first major final, stormed back to take a one-set lead.

Djokovic broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

"The last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here."