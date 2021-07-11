Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. Here are the best stats from the action.

20

The number of Grand Slam singles titles Djokovic now has, tying him with leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Behind these three are Pete Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12).

6

This is Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title, breaking a tie with Bjorn Borg for the third-most Wimbledon titles among men in the Open Era. Djokovic trails only Federer (eight) and Pete Sampras (seven) at The Championships.

Counting female players as well, Djokovic trails Martina Navratilova (nine), Steffi Graf (seven) and Serena Williams (seven) on the Wimbledon title count.

6

Djokovic is now the sixth player, male or female, to win each of the first three Grand Slams of the calendar year since the Open Era began. He joins Rod Laver (1969), Margaret Court (1970), Martina Navratilova (1984), Steffi Graf (1988) and Serena (2015). Of the five, Laver, Court and Graf went on to complete the Calendar Slam -- winning all four majors in the year.

5

Djokovic is now the fifth man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year, joining Laver (1969), Borg (1978-80), Nadal (2008, 2010) and Federer (2009).

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

2

Djokovic is now just the second man all-time to win major titles on three different surfaces in a calendar year. Nadal was the first, winning the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2010.

8

The number of majors Djokovic has won since turning 30, extending his record for most such titles among men in the Open Era (since 1968). Nadal is next with six such Grand Slams, while Federer, Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall all won four majors after turning 30.

7

This is the seventh Grand Slam final Djokovic has won after losing the opening set, the most by any player, male or female, in tennis history. The next highest are Chris Evert, Graf, Court and Bill Tilden, all of whom won five major finals after losing the first set.

1

Djokovic is the first man in the Open Era to win three Wimbledon titles after turning 30.

85

This is Djokovic's 85th tour-level title. He's in fifth place among men in the Open Era -- ahead of him are Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94) and Nadal (88). Just behind him, in sixth, is John McEnroe (78).

17

The number of editions of Wimbledon it has been since a male player won his first Grand Slam title at the tournament. The last to do so was Federer in 2003.

This is the second-longest such streak in Wimbledon history, after a 17-year run from 1968-1984, broken when a 17-year-old Boris Becker won the tournament in 1985.

(Stats courtesy of ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)