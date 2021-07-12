Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slams in men's tennis history with his win at Wimbledon. (2:19)

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic remains atop his game 15 years into his decorated career. By clinching his sixth Wimbledon victory Sunday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most such victories among men. That trio trails only Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) for the highest total in tennis history.

Djokovic, 34, has been quite dominant this season. He is the sixth player, man or woman, to win each of the first three majors of a calendar year since the Open Era began in 1968. Federer was part of social media's widespread reaction to Djokovic's hot start, paving the way for another career milestone.

Likewise, Roger. Thank you very much for your kind words! :pray::skin-tone-3: https://t.co/i0TrvXcgA3 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 11, 2021

Nadal, another longtime rival of Djokovic's, shared his own praises.

Congrats @DjokerNole on this amazing achievement. 20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this. Well done and, again, congrats to you and your team for this!@Wimbledon — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 11, 2021

After the match, a younger fan of Djokovic's shared a personalized poster breaking down the 20-time major champion's name into an acronym of superlatives.