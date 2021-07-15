PRAGUE -- Second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by defeating Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Thursday.

The French Open champion will next face her doubles partner and Czech compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

Ninth-seeded Greet Minnen beat Russia's Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 7-6 (3). The Belgian will play Storm Sanders in the quarterfinals after the Australian came back to eliminate Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

China's Xinyu Wang recovered from an early scare to beat Taiwan's En-Shuo Liang 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 and will next play Grace Min of the United States.