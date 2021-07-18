Thomas Bach says positive COVID-19 cases at the Olympics do not pose a risk to other participants and the Japanese population. (1:54)

Tennis star Coco Gauff will not represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gauff announced her diagnosis Sunday on Twitter, saying she is "so disappointed" and she hopes "there will be many more chances" to play in the Olympics in the future.

Gauff, 17, last played earlier this month at Wimbledon, where she lost to Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. The world No. 25 previously said she was "super confident" about playing in the Olympics, which begin Friday with the opening ceremony.

The United States was sending Gauff, 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske for women's singles.

Six British athletes are isolating in Tokyo after being identified as close contacts to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Two South African soccer players in the Olympic Village tested positive as well.