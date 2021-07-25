Danielle Collins earned her maiden WTA Tour title on Sunday after she beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the final of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

The top seed found herself a break of serve down on two occasions in the opening set, but at 4-2 down the American won four games in a row to gain the advantage.

Ruse needed a medical time out in the second, and the set went with serve until the sixth game when Collins broke the Romanian at her fourth opportunity.

Shortly after the 27-year-old was celebrating winning her first WTA Tour title, as the world number 44 closed out a 6-4 6-2 victory in one hour and 50 minutes.