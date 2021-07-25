Maryna Zanevska claimed her maiden WTA Tour title on Sunday after a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over Kristina Kucova at the Poland Open in Gdynia.

Both players were vying for their first WTA singles titles and it was the Belgian who battled back from double-breaks in both sets to claim victory over the Slovakian.

The world number 165 reached her first quarter and semi finals in Lausanne last week, losing to eventual winner Tamara Zidansek, but the 27-year-old built on her performances to claim victory in one hour and 51 minutes.