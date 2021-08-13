MONTREAL -- Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.

"I feel I just didn't take my opportunities," said Azarenka, the No. 8 seed. "It's as simple as that."

Sabalenka will next play Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who defeated Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.

In Friday's two other quarterfinals, it's Italy's Camila Giorgi against Coco Gauff of the U.S and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur against American qualifier Jessica Pegula.