        <
        >

          Five things we learned from Venus and Serena Williams' Instagram live workout

          Venus Williams Instagram Live
          4:30 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
            Close
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
            Follow on Twitter

          Can Venus Williams and Serena Williams lead workouts on social media every day?

          It would make some of us much more motivated to move -- not speaking personally, just a hunch.

          On Tuesday, 23-time major champion Serena joined big sister and former world No. 1 Venus on her Instagram live show, "Wellness with Venus" for a low-impact workout followed by a rapid fire Q&A segment.

          If for the fact the 35-minute show was for a good cause -- the tennis icons teamed up to raise awareness and money for Girls, Inc., a non-profit aiming to empower young girls to become leaders for the future -- weren't enough reason to be invested, the dynamic duo also got candid with one another, as sisters are wont to do. Here are five things we gleaned from the workout sesh:

          Venus calls Serena's daughter her 'boss' ...

          "So I got to the house and Olympia [Ohanian] right away said: 'Come play with me!' She jumped in and she got so upset that I couldn't play because I was doing Instagram Live. ... She's my boss." -- Venus Williams

          They have thoughts prior to on-court interviews ...

          "I don't want to do this. ... Sometimes I think 'OK, don't say that,' because I'll say anything. ... I try to stay professional." -- Serena Williams

          "I used to not like them. Now, I'm a loose cannon." -- Venus

          "I'm a loose cannon too!" -- Serena

          Serena wasn't super emotional after winning the 1999 US Open ...

          "I knew I was going to win before the tournament started. ... I just had this sixth sense I was going to win the tournament. There was nothing that could stop me. ... After I won it wasn't like I was as like surprised as I thought I was going to be. And so then I had to like overreact. I was like: 'OK, I'm gonna cry 'cause I should be crying, right?' But it wasn't like that emotional for me, 'cause it was like: 'OK, I got this and I already knew I had it.'" -- Serena

          They don't tell each other everything ...

          "In the 2008 Wimbledon semis I sprained my thumb but I couldn't tell you, and I wanted to switch sides in doubles." -- Venus

          "Meanwhile, I lost that final! If she had told me I would have hit to her backhand." -- Serena

          Margaritas are Serena's guilty pleasure ...

          "I'm a sucker for a margarita. I've been thinking about a margarita for two weeks. ... Maybe after the Open I'll have one." -- Serena