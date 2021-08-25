Venus Williams, granted a wild card into the US Open, has joined sister Serena and top men's stars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in pulling out of the year's last Grand Slam tournament due to injury.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Venus Williams said she has been having some issues with her leg all summer "and just couldn't work through it." She called being unable to play the Open "super disappointing."

Not the best news everyone. I am joining @serenawilliams @RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer on the injured list. It's still going to be a great US Open & many thanks to the @usta for the wild card. I was so looking forward to it, but it was not meant to be this year. I will be back! pic.twitter.com/s0PRgdSSx2 — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) August 25, 2021

"I'm gonna miss the Open -- it's my favorite Slam," Williams said. "I've had so many amazing memories there and can't wait to get back out on the court whenever that is -- I'll work with my team and make it as soon as I can. No date at this time."

The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she had fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women's main draw. She received a wild card into the tournament last week.

Williams hasn't missed the US Open since 2006, when she was sidelined by a left wrist injury. She reached her last major semifinal at the tournament in 2017.

The US Open begins Monday and concludes on Sept. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.