British teenager Emma Raducanu advanced through to the US Open main draw after she beat Egypt's Mayar Sherif in her final qualifying match on Friday.

Raducanu led a fairy tale run at Wimbledon in July as she became the youngest British women's player to reach the fourth round at All England Lawn Tennis Club in the Open era.

The 18-year-old cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sherif to reach the main draw in the second Grand Slam of her career. She beat the Netherland's Bibiane Schoofs and Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze in previous qualifying rounds.

Raducanu raced away to an early lead as she broke Sherif's serve twice in the first set. The Egyptian looked to fight back in the second set, saving two match points to rally back to 5-4, but Raducanu dominated the final game to claim victory.

Raducanu reached the final of the WTA Chicago Challenger earlier this month before getting beat by Denmark's Clara Tauson.