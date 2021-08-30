        <
          Naomi Osaka proclaims WNBA fandom, reps Sabrina Ionescu jersey at US Open

          Naomi Osaka warms up in Sabrina Ionescu jersey (0:20)

          Naomi Osaka is seen warming up in a Sabrina Ionescu Liberty jersey before her match at the US Open. (0:20)

          7:30 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
          Real, as they say, recognizes real. Naomi Osaka -- who garnered attention at last year's US Open for wearing a series of masks honoring victims of police brutality -- made another fashion statement ahead of her first round match against Marie Bouzková on Monday.

          The reigning US Open champion drew inspiration in the form of WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, pulling up to the Flushing Meadows practice courts rocking Ionescu's No. 20 New York Liberty.

          It was a move that didn't go unnoticed by the team's Twitter account -- or Ionescu, who also smashed the RT button on ESPN's tweet.

          Osaka's decision to don the jersey comes fresh on the heels of the 23-year-old's first time attending a WNBA game on Friday night.

          Despite Ionescu's squad, the hometown Liberty, getting worked 80-64 by the Phoenix Mercury -- New York is now 1-5 since the WNBA's Olympic break -- the tennis star was a huge fan of the experience.

          An immaculate endorsement.

          If Osaka wins the tournament then New York is winning the WNBA finals this year. OK, that's admittedly an aggressive take, but maybe the injury-laden Liberty will at least be able to turn it around in time to keep their playoff hopes alive.