NEW YORK -- Britain's Emma Raducanu is only 18 years old and the 2021 US Open is her second-ever main draw event -- after this year's Wimbledon -- but her lethal backhand, her composure and the speed with which she anticipates the ball makes it seem like she's been playing at this level for years.

The Flushing Meadows fans realized that quickly -- filling up the stands as she cruised to a 6-2 win in the first set. In the second set, when she yelled, "Come on," after nearing yet another breakpoint, the fans cheered. Again, it seemed like she'd been doing this for a long time.

Raducanu, who made the main draw after playing the qualifiers, advanced through to to the second round of the US Open, beating Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. By the end of the match, she had the entire court 17 cheering for her.

Raducanu has had a spectacular year so far, making her WTA Tour main draw debut earlier this year at the Nottingham Open. Ever since, she's made the main draw of Wimbledon, and shocked the tennis world by advancing to the fourth round before withdrawing due to medical reasons. She started the year ranked No. 338 in the world. Now, her ranking has risen to 150.

Raducanu was handed a tough draw initially: she was supposed to play her opening round match against USA's World No. 14 Jennifer Brady. She will now face Zhang Shuai, the same opponent who beat her in the US Open Series in August.