NEW YORK -- Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round at the US Open on Wednesday following the withdrawal of her second-round opponent, Olga Danilovic.

Danilovic, a qualifier who is ranked No. 145, wrote on social media that she had "a non-Covid related viral illness."

Osaka has twice won the US Open title, in 2018 and 2020. She is seeking her fifth major title in New York and will next play the winner of Wednesday's Leylah Fernandez- Kaia Kanepi match for a spot in the fourth round.

Osaka-Danilovic had been scheduled for the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match between No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova was moved to Ashe as a replacement.

The tournament will likely be filled with changes and delays Wednesday as heavy rain, occasional thunderstorms and the potential for flooding are in the forecast. Only two courts, Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, have roofs.

Play did start on the outside courts Wednesday after they were dried following morning rain.

The New York Mets, who play at nearby Citi Field, have already postponed their game, scheduled for Wednesday night, against the Miami Marlins because of weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.