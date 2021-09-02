NEW YORK -- Rain pelted down the gaps in the roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium on Wednesday night, disrupting second-round play at the US Open.

Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong are the only courts at Flushing Meadows that can be covered during bad weather, but even that was an issue as wind helped push rain through the space between the concourse and the retractable cover at Armstrong. After two hours of steady rain, the stadium was completely soaked, halting play on the show court.

The match between two-time major finalist Kevin Anderson and 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman was suspended with Schwartzman leading 7-6 (4). It was scheduled to resume on Ashe following the conclusion of Stefanos Tsitsipas-Adrian Mannarino.

And the match between Angelique Kerber and Anhelina Kalinina, originally scheduled to follow Anderson and Schwartzman on Armstrong, was postponed until Thursday.

Louis Armstrong Stadium, which holds 14,000 seats, was updated ahead of the 2018 US Open with a naturally ventilated roof.

Fans in attendance at the US Open on Wednesday night received flash flood and tornado warnings that read, "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order." As the rain got steadily worse, spectators huddled under umbrellas or left the tennis center.

The majority of New York City's subway system was closed after heavy flooding in several stations.

