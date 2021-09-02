NEW YORK -- Stefanos Tsitsipas heard boos from the crowd for yet another long trip off court after dropping a set Wednesday night during a second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino at the US Open.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas hit 27 aces and beat Mannarino 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of heavy rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday night.

Tsitsipas took a toilet break that created an eight-minute delay between the end of the third set and start of the fourth. His return was greeted by fans voicing their displeasure, certainly aware that Tsitsipas was heavily criticized by three-time major champion Andy Murray for lengthy breaks in their match Monday.

"It is important to take [the bathroom break] if you have to. It is important," Tsitsipas said. "First of all, you carry less weight on you with all the sweat. You feel rejuvenated, you feel fresh, and you don't have all the sweat bothering you and coming in your face, on your fingers, everywhere all over your body. It makes you feel better.

"For me it is important to take that break. For someone else, probably not. And everyone has his own time. I try and be as quick as I can. Sometimes I just need a bit more time. That's all."

Tsitsipas said he has "done everything the right way" and followed the rules on taking breaks.

"If I haven't, I should be penalized," he said. "I completely agree with it. I should get a fine or penalized if I haven't followed whatever I've done correctly. But as far as I know, you know, it is a necessity, it is a need when I'm out there playing, performing."

Tsitsipas later added: "If I break a rule, sure, I'm guilty. I agree, I'm not doing something right. If I'm staying within the guidelines, then what's the issue?"

Mannarino defended Tsitsipas after the match, and agreed that he hasn't broken any rules.

"He is not doing anything wrong," Mannarino said. "The rules are wrong, because it's not fair to cut the pace of the match like that, but I don't think he is doing anything wrong, because he is allowed to do that. The ATP/ITF should think about changing the rules about these long breaks."

Tsitsipas will face 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for a spot in the fourth round. The US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament where the 23-year-old from Greece has yet to advance that far.

He was the runner-up at the French Open this year and has made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open and the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.