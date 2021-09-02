]Britain's Emma Raducanu has advanced through to the third round of the US Open after she cruised past China's Zhang Shuai on Thursday.

Raducanu eased to a 6-2, 6-4 straight-sets victory as she hit 27 winners and kept her composure to produce just 11 unforced errors and will now play for a place in the fourth round in just her second-ever Grand Slam event.

The 18-year-old had lost to Zhang in straight sets in their only previous meeting last month at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Raducanu's US Open run comes months after she enjoyed a fairytale campaign at Wimbledon in July, where she became the youngest British women's player to reach the fourth round at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

She next faces Spain's Sara Sorribes-Tormo on Saturday.