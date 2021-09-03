Novak Djokovic defeats Tallon Griekspoor, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2, to advance onto the third round at the US Open. (0:47)

NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic missed an overhead and stared over toward a section of the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. After taking the next game, Djokovic glared in that direction again. Later, he spoke to the chair umpire about someone making noise in the middle of points, considered a no-no in tennis.

That was pretty much it in terms of intrigue and interest in Djokovic's second-round match at the US Open, because the ultimate outcome seemed fairly obvious after all of about 15 minutes Thursday. Or maybe even before he and his 121st-ranked opponent stepped on court on a cool, breezy evening.

And that, surely, pleased Djokovic as he took another step toward completing the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 and claiming a 21st major championship to eclipse the mark he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

What Djokovic wasn't thrilled by during a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tallon Griekspoor was some of the distractions arriving during the run of play.

"Look, there's a lot of noise happening on the stadium, particularly in the night sessions," he said. "I don't mind that. Even sometimes during the point it happens that people out of excitement, they just scream or they release like a sound or whatever, sigh, whatever you call it. And that's fine.

"But if someone intentionally does it over and over again, then I have tolerance up to a certain point, then it's not correct, then it's not fine. It's not fair. I feel like it's not good for us players."

But here's what matters the most: Djokovic is 2-0 at Flushing Meadows this week and 23-0 in Grand Slam tournaments this year, with five more wins standing between him and history.

"I am motivated as ever to do well,'' said the 34-year-old from Serbia. "I am trying to be the best I can be every single day and let's see what happens.''

This was only the fourth Slam match for Griekspoor, a 25-year-old Dutchman who tends to appear on the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour. And he never really stood much of a chance against Djokovic, who broke to lead 3-1 and was on his way.

Djokovic will next face Kei Nishikori, who held off American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-3 earlier in the day.

Nishikori improved to 27-7 in fifth sets, the highest winning percentage among active players, and avenged a loss to McDonald in Washington earlier this summer.

Nishikori, a native of Japan, beat Djokovic in the 2014 US Open semifinals to become the first Asian Grand Slam men's singles finalist before losing to Marin Cilic.

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev also cruised to the third round with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Zverev is trying to make the US Open final for the second straight year. He won the first two sets last year in the final against Dominic Thiem before losing the match in his first Grand Slam final. Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is one of three players with four titles this season. He needed only 74 minutes to win his 13th straight match.

2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, No. 17 Gael Monfils and No. 22 seed Reilly Opelka of the U.S. were also winners on Thursday.

The top players weren't the only ones who had success in Round 2.

Five qualifiers reached the third round: Oscar Otte, Peter Gojowczyk, Henri Laaksonen, Alex Molcan and Botic van de Zandschulp. It's the most qualifiers to reach the third round of the US Open since 1984, and the most in any Grand Slam third round since the 2011 French Open had six.

Americans Jenson Brooksby and Jack Sock are also making the most of their US Open wild cards.

Brooksby reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by ousting fellow American Taylor Fritz 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10), 7-5, 6-2. The 20-year-old has surged into the top 100 in the world with his strong summer, good enough that he would have qualified for the US Open directly if the cutoff date had been a few weeks later.

He reached the final at Newport and the semifinals at Washington leading into the final major of the season.

Sock was once ranked as high as No. 8 before a big fall after injuries and inactivity. He outlasted No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a third-round match with Zverev.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.