NEW YORK -- Simona Halep fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the US Open fourth round for the first time in five years.

The No. 12-seeded Halep needed seven set points to finally win the tiebreaker after she was broken at love when serving for the set at 6-5.

She eventually won it when Rybakina double-faulted and then worked her way to the round of 16 for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, had lost in the first round of the US Open in 2017 and 2018.

Rybakina, the No. 19 seed, was a quarterfinalist at the French Open, where she beat Serena Williams.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza matched her best run at the US Open by beating Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the fourth round.

Muguruza has won Wimbledon and the French Open, but the No. 9 seed from Spain had reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows just once, in 2017.

Azarenka was the runner-up in New York last year for the third time. The No. 18 seed from Belarus was eliminated when she double-faulted on match point.

Naomi Osaka is expected to be back on the court Friday for the first time since the first night of the US Open when she faces Leylah Fernandez in a third-round match.

The defending champion received a walkover into the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew Wednesday with a viral illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber are set to meet in another marquee women's match.