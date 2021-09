No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev continued an easy first week to reach the fourth round at the US Open, routing Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday in New York.

The 2019 runner-up at Flushing Meadows has lost only 22 games in his three matches thus far.

Medvedev improved to 16-4 at the US Open, his best mark at a major.

