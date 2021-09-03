Britain's Dan Evans battled Australia's Alexei Popyrin from two sets down to stamp his ticket to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

In Friday's match, Evans found a second wind of energy in the final tie break set to win 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-1) after over four hours on he court.

It is the second time the world No. 27 has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam after his run at the Austrian Open in 2017.

"I'm looking forward to relaxing," Evans said in a post-match interview. "Coming back from Wimbledon, when I was poor, it was difficult. I could have lost that match pretty easily."

Evans will face Daniil Medvedev next.