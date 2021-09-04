NEW YORK -- American tennis player Reilly Opelka was fined $10,000 for carrying an unapproved bag onto the court for his second-round match Thursday at the US Open.

It is the largest fine of the tournament though Saturday.

Opelka brought a pink tote bag with the name of an art gallery in Belgium written on it, in addition to his racket bag, onto the court ahead of his straight-set victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

The logo of the gallery exceeded the acceptable measurements stated in the rulebook.

Opelka, 24, joked about the fine on Twitter on Friday, writing "US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year."

Ranked 24th in the world, Opelka is the second-highest-ranked American man behind John Isner (No. 22).

Opelka is scheduled to play Nikoloz Basilashvili on Saturday with a chance to advance to the first Round of 16 in his career at a major.