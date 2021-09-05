No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the US Open.

Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam tournament. She had lost twice before to the 12th-seeded Halep in majors.

Svitolina, an Olympic bronze medalist, has emerged as a contender at Flushing Meadows. She has not dropped a set in the tournament.

Naomi Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens later Sunday.