          Elina Svitolina halts Simona Halep to reach US Open quarters

          1:58 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at the US Open.

          Svitolina has never won a Grand Slam tournament. She had lost twice before to the 12th-seeded Halep in majors.

          Svitolina, an Olympic bronze medalist, has emerged as a contender at Flushing Meadows. She has not dropped a set in the tournament.

          Naomi Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw.

          No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens later Sunday.