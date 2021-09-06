Belinda Bencic fends off four set points in the first set and then cruises in the second to take down Iga Swiatek and advance to the quarterfinals. (1:07)

Bencic survives first set and wins in straight to advance to quarters (1:07)

Belinda Bencic is back into the quarterfinals of the US Open.

The Olympic gold medalist from Switzerland beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3 to make the last eight in Flushing Meadows for the third time.

The 11th-seeded Bencic won the lengthy first-set tiebreaker, then took the second set in 43 minutes -- only about 20 minutes longer than the tiebreaker lasted.

Bencic was a semifinalist at the US Open in 2019, the last time she played. She also reached the quarterfinals in her debut in 2014.

Swiatek, the No. 7 seed from Poland who won last year's French Open, was the only women's player to reach the fourth round in every major this year.