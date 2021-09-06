NEW YORK -- Alexander Zverev wants a trophy in his hand to go with the gold medal he had around his neck.

The Tokyo Olympics tennis champion moved into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday, getting a step closer to his first Grand Slam title.

Zverev beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7) for his 15th straight victory. The No. 4 seed from Germany started that run in Japan, carried it through a title in Cincinnati and then kept right on going at the US Open, where he was the runner-up to Dominic Thiem last year.

"I'm happy where I am, I'm happy with how things are, and I'm happy with how things were the last few months," Zverev said. "I'm in the quarterfinals now, and from here on, the matches will definitely not get easier."

Zverev said his gold medal is with him in New York. The 24-year-old, who has been accused by a former girlfriend of domestic abuse, joked in his on-court interview that he cuddles with the medal when he's in bed because he doesn't have a girlfriend.

He said keeping the medal with him is a way to remind himself of his success over the last month. He pointed to the confidence he's gained from it as a reason he pulled out a couple of close games late in the second set, then came from behind to take the tiebreaker.

"I think that's maybe the last few months for me, right there," he said.

Zverev's winning streak includes a victory over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the Olympics. He hit 17 aces Monday and will play South African Lloyd Harris, who eliminated No. 22-seeded American Reilly Opelka 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

"Winning Olympics, winning Cincinnati, and now here he's playing well, so I think he's serving well," Sinner said.

The top-ranked Djokovic was in action later Monday against 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby in the same stage where he was eliminated at last year's US Open.

It was in the fourth round that Djokovic was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his match against Pablo Carreño Busta.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.