Leylah Fernandez's run to US Open semis captivates world

Leylah Fernandez advances to the US Open semifinals after defeating Elina Svitolina in three sets. (0:42)

Leylah Fernandez's dream US Open run continues.

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, defeated No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday to advance to the semis.

She is the youngest woman to reach the US Open semifinals since Maria Sharapova did so at 18 years old in 2005.

Fernandez, who defeated Naomi Osaka in the third round and Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, entered the tournament unseeded. Through Tuesday, she became the youngest player to defeat two WTA top-five playeers at any major since 17-year-old Serena Williams did so at the 1999 US Open.

Fernandez's run has captivated not just the tennis world, but the broader sports landscape and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

If you haven't seen the most exciting player at the US Open, 19-year old Leylah Fernandez, you're truly missing out!! She just beat her 3rd ranked opponent and is on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. She's captivating the world! @leylahfernandez — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2021

Geez my feed is getting boring!! Let's go. @leylahfernandez



Good luck to @felixtennis tonight!



🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 7, 2021

Leylah Fernandez coming in hot 🔥 #USOpen — Dale Moss (@DaleMoss) September 7, 2021