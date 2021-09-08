NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally knocked off the top-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Su-wei Hsieh to reach the women's doubles semifinals at the US Open on Wednesday.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, won 6-3, 7-6 (1).

With Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu in the women's singles semifinals, Gauff 17, and McNally, 19, added to the success of teenagers in the US Open.

They will play the fifth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.