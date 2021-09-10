Billie Jean King and the pioneering "Original 9" were honored at the US Open for their induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The six members who were in attendance were presented rings on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in between the women's semifinal matches.

The women's players signed $1 contracts with promoter Gladys Heldman in 1970, paving the way for the creation of a pro tour and increased prize money.

A video that featured Serena Williams and other female athletes, such as basketball's Sue Bird and soccer's Abby Wambach, was played in which they thanked the "Original 9."

King said the players were willing to give up their careers so those after them would have a chance to play the sports they loved.