NEW YORK - It's an all-teen title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday after British teen sensation Emma Raducanu stormed her way into the US Open final, beating No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari from Greece 6-1 6-4 in 84 minutes.

The 18-year-old Raducanu has not lost a single set -- including qualifiers -- on her way to the final. She is the first qualifier -- male or female -- to make any Grand Slam final.

"I've been taking care of each day and three weeks later, before you know it, I am in the final, and I can't actually believe it," Raducanu said during the on-court interview after the match.

In sensational Raducanu fashion, she served big and followed it up with deep forehand crosscourt returns for which Sakkari had no answers. Raducanu took an early lead in the first set, 2-0, and from that point won five straight games to take the first set 6-1.

The second set played out similarly, with Raducanu breaking Sakkari early to take the lead 2-1. Sakkari had moments when she looked in control with her big forehand returns, but she couldn't break the teenager. Raducanu made it look effortless in the end, throwing her racquet down after smashing the final ball, smiling coyly and waving to the New York crowd.

"You guys have made me feel right at home. To play under the lights in Arthur Ashe stadium is an iconic moment," Raducanu said.

Sakkari, who has had an incredible tournament, beating 2019 US Open champion, Bianca Andreescu and then Karolina Pliskova in straight sets in the quarterfinals, was heavily favored to win the match.

What's incredible about Raducanu is her ability to get to every ball and respond to every ball with stunning preciseness.