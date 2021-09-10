Leylah Fernandez speaks highly of what her father means to her and shares a prank that he fooled her with. (1:33)

Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, and Britain's Emma Raducanu, 18, continued their dream run at the US Open, winning their respective semifinals on Thursday to set an all-teenage women's singles final.

Here are the best stats from the semifinals:

1

The final between Raducanu and Fernandez will be the first men's or women's major final in the Open Era (since 1968) to feature two unseeded players.

1

With her 6-1, 6-4 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari, Raducanu is the first male or female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era.

She is also the first British woman to reach a major final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. Wade was also the last British woman to reach the US Open final, beating Bille Jean King to win the title in 1968.

In addition, Raducanu is the first woman to make the US Open final without dropping a set since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

9

The final between Raducanu and Fernandez will be the ninth women's major final in the Open Era featuring two teenagers, and the first since the 1999 US Open, when 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis.

2

At World No. 150, Raducanu is the second woman ranked outside the WTA top 100 to reach the US Open final since rankings were introduced in 1975, joining unranked Kim Clijsters, who went on to win the title in 2009.

2

The number of attempts taken by Raducanu to reach her first major final, matching an Open-Era record. Raducanu, who made her main-draw debut in a major at Wimbledon this year, matches Pam Shriver, who reached the 1978 US Open final in her second appearance at a major.

Venus Williams is next on the list, making the 1997 US Open final in her third major. Monica Seles, Natasha Zvereva and Chris Evert all needed four attempts to reach their first Grand Slam final.

4

Raducanu is now the fourth player, male or female, in the Open Era to reach the US Open final in her main-draw debut, joining Pam Shriver (1978), Venus (1999) and Bianca Andreescu (2019).

British teen Emma Raducanu is the first qualifier -- male or female -- to make any Grand Slam final. TPN/Getty Images

3

With her 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Fernandez has notched up three wins over top-5 seeds this fortnight (Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina) are tied with Wade (1968) and Serena (1999) for the most by any woman at one US Open since the Open Era began. Both Wade and Serena went on to win the title.

Fernandez is also the first woman to defeat three WTA top-5 players at any major since Serena at Wimbledon in 2012.

5

The number of women ranked outside the WTA Top 50 to reach the US Open final since rankings were introduced in 1975. Saturday's final will feature two of them. The five are Clijsters (unranked, 2009), Raducanu (No. 150, 2021), Sloane Stephens (No. 83, 2017), Fernandez (No. 73, 2021) and Venus (No. 66, 1997).

4

Fernandez is now the fourth Canadian male or female player to reach a major final, joining Eugenie Bouchard (2014 Wimbledon), Milos Raonic (2016 Wimbledon) and Andreescu (2019 US Open). Felix Auger-Aliassime, who plays his men's singles semifinal on Friday, could add to this list.

(Stats courtesy of ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)