NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally advanced to their first Grand Slam women's doubles title match when one of their U.S. Open semifinal opponents stopped playing and left the court in a wheelchair with a leg injury.

Luisa Stefani landed awkwardly near the net during a first-set tiebreaker, collapsed to the ground and was unable to continue. She and Gabriela Dabrowski were leading the tiebreaker 2-1 when the semifinal was halted.

Gauff called seeing what happened "heartbreaking" and said: "I don't want to win a match like this. ... I just wish her the best."

The American duo of Gauff and McNally will face Zhang Shuai of China and 2011 U.S. Open singles champion Sam Stosur of Australia in the doubles final.

Gauff is 17 and McNally is 19, adding to the teenage theme of the women's tournament at Flushing Meadows.

Emma Raducanu, 18, faces Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the singles final Saturday.