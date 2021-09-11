US Open stats: Djokovic ties Federer by making 31st major final

Novak Djokovic outlasted Alexander Zverev, while Daniil Medvedev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the men's singles semifinals at the US Open on Friday.

Here are the best stats from the semifinals:

31

With his 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Zverev, Djokovic is into his 31st major final, matching Roger Federer for the most in men's tennis history. Rafael Nadal is next on the list with 28 Grand Slam finals.

9

Djokovic is now into his ninth US Open final, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl for the most among men in the Open Era (since 1968).

2

This is the second time in Djokovic's career that he has reached all four major finals in a calendar year, having previously done so in 2015. Djokovic joins Federer (2006, 2007, 2009) as the only two men to have accomplished the feat multiple times in the Open Era. Australian great Rod Laver managed it once in the Open Era, when he won all four majors to complete the Calendar Grand Slam in 1969.

41

Djokovic has now won 41 major matches in his career after losing the opening set, tying him with Lendl for the third-most such wins in the Open Era. Only Andre Agassi (44) and Federer (42) have won more matches at Slams after losing the opening set.

4

Djokovic has now won four matches at this US Open after dropping the opening set, tying him with John McEnroe (1981) and Lendl (1992) for the most such wins by a man at a single US Open in the Open Era.

The last man to win four matches after dropping the opening set at any major is Guillermo Cañas (2002 French Open).

10

This is Djokovic's 10th win at a major this year after dropping the opening set, the most by a man in a single year since the Open Era began. Djokovic has yet to lose a Grand Slam match this year after losing the first set.

33-9

Djokovic's win-loss record in five-set matches at majors now stands at 33-9, a win percentage of 78.5% that makes him the fourth-best in the Open Era among players who have played a minimum of 20 such matches. Ahead of Djokovic are Bjorn Borg (20-3, 87%), Kei Nishikori (25-5, 83.3%) and Mats Wilander (20-5, 80%).

Djokovic's 33 five-set wins at Grand Slams are the most in tennis history, ahead of Federer (30) and Sampras (29).

27

This is Djokovic's 27th consecutive win at a major, tied for the third-longest such streak among men in the Open Era (since 1968). Djokovic himself has the longest streak, with 30 straight victories in 2015-16, while Laver won 29 straight in 1969-70.

Djokovic himself had a streak of 27 such wins in 2011-12, while Federer had two separate streaks of 27 straight wins in majors, in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

3

With his 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 win over Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev is into his third career major final, after the 2019 US Open and this year's Australian Open. He is the first Russian man to reach multiple Grand Slam finals in the same year. The first Russian woman to do so was Maria Sharapova in 2012.

146

Medvedev has now won 146 tour-level hardcourt matches since the start of 2018, the most on the men's tour.

17

Medvedev is into his 17th tour-level hardcourt final since the start of 2018, which also leads the men's tour.

(Stats courtesy of ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)