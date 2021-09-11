Emma Raducanu defeats Leylah Fernandez in straight sets to win the US Open. (2:09)

The 2021 US Open turned out to be one of the more exciting tennis tournaments of the calendar year -- thanks to an infusion of youth. Britain's Emma Raducanu stole the show, becoming the first British woman to win the tournament in 53 years.

Her victory got her special messages from The Royal Family -- including Queen Elizabeth II..

The Queen has sent a message to @EmmaRaducanu to congratulate her on the "remarkable achievement" of winning the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/2noGHRm7DZ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) September 11, 2021

Read The Queen's message to @EmmaRaducanu in full: https://t.co/m5lxaH7kKi pic.twitter.com/aFSaCisDC0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible -we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year's #USOpen, it's been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

Louis Tomlinson, who is a part of the band One Direction, also offered his support.

Unbelievable! What a way to finish. @EmmaRaducanu — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 11, 2021

It wasn't an easy match, as Canada's Leylah Fernandez gave everything she had but fell just short. The two teenagers' performance in the final round took social media by storm and attracted some notable celebrities to New York to spectate the match in person.

As Fernandez and Raducanu were blossoming into stars on the tennis court in the US Open Final, they were being watched by some well-known figures in sports, politics, and pop culture. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters was in attendance, and as a three-time US Open Champion, she's no stranger to this tournament.

Former #USOpen champion @Clijsterskim will soon see a new one crowned. pic.twitter.com/GMMGwSYVEl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also dropped by for the match, taking advantage of the downtime before his league's season kicks off in October.

The first set was intense, as both players battled back and forth. Raducanu eventually pulled out the win for the first set, and social media couldn't get enough of these two youngsters fighting for their first-ever major.

Huge break for Raducanu means she takes the first set.



One away from US Open history.



Crowd is electric. pic.twitter.com/6wmEdb1aR5 — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) September 11, 2021

Set one in four photos pic.twitter.com/LbMcTLouaP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

In the second set, Raducanu injured her knee while sliding to return a hit. She scraped her knee in the process, which forced a medical timeout.

Raducanu didn't let the injury stop her, as she battled back to win the second set and clinch her first major championship. After the victory, the emotion flowed out of the teenager, feeling the reality of being the first Britain player to win the US Open since Virginia Wade did in 1968. Wade was in attendance to witness a 53-year drought end for UK women's tennis at this tournament.

53 years is a long time.@EmmaRaducanu shared her special moment with the last British woman to win the US Open, Virginia Wade in 1968. pic.twitter.com/H04MHaaYey — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

Many celebrities celebrated the sensational match, commending both Fernandez and Raducanu for their amazing performances throughout the US Open tournament.

A star is born- Emma Raducanu makes history - never has a qualifier won a major- men or women- and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)

Leylah Fernandez will be back -both are champions but Emma has the trophy- well done!!!#USOpen — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 11, 2021

😳👏 both players amazing effort 👏😳 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 11, 2021