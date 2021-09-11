        <
          Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu's US Open Finals match had social media in awe

          Emma Raducanu defeats Leylah Fernandez in straight sets to win the US Open. (2:09)

          7:34 PM ET
          • William Ricks

          The 2021 US Open turned out to be one of the more exciting tennis tournaments of the calendar year -- thanks to an infusion of youth. Britain's Emma Raducanu stole the show, becoming the first British woman to win the tournament in 53 years.

          Her victory got her special messages from The Royal Family -- including Queen Elizabeth II..

          Louis Tomlinson, who is a part of the band One Direction, also offered his support.

          It wasn't an easy match, as Canada's Leylah Fernandez gave everything she had but fell just short. The two teenagers' performance in the final round took social media by storm and attracted some notable celebrities to New York to spectate the match in person.

          As Fernandez and Raducanu were blossoming into stars on the tennis court in the US Open Final, they were being watched by some well-known figures in sports, politics, and pop culture. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters was in attendance, and as a three-time US Open Champion, she's no stranger to this tournament.

          NBA commissioner Adam Silver also dropped by for the match, taking advantage of the downtime before his league's season kicks off in October.

          The first set was intense, as both players battled back and forth. Raducanu eventually pulled out the win for the first set, and social media couldn't get enough of these two youngsters fighting for their first-ever major.

          In the second set, Raducanu injured her knee while sliding to return a hit. She scraped her knee in the process, which forced a medical timeout.

          Raducanu didn't let the injury stop her, as she battled back to win the second set and clinch her first major championship. After the victory, the emotion flowed out of the teenager, feeling the reality of being the first Britain player to win the US Open since Virginia Wade did in 1968. Wade was in attendance to witness a 53-year drought end for UK women's tennis at this tournament.

          Many celebrities celebrated the sensational match, commending both Fernandez and Raducanu for their amazing performances throughout the US Open tournament.