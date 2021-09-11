American Robin Montgomery has won the US Open girls' singles title with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 6 seed Kristina Dmitruk of Belarus.

Montgomery, the No. 7 seed from Washington, became the first American to win the US Open title since 2017, when Amanda Anisimova beat fellow American Coco Gauff in the final.

The girls' tournament was not played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery, who turned 17 on Sunday, was back on the court later Saturday trying to also win the girls' doubles title with partner Ashlyn Krueger.