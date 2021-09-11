US Open quarterfinalist Carlos Alcaraz said he'll need to rest for a few weeks after suffering a quadriceps strain.

Alcaraz revealed the extent of his injury on social media.

The injury ended the 18-year-old Spaniard's unexpected run at the US Open as he was forced to retire in the second set of his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.

"Before the match I feel it. I feel it," Alcaraz said Tuesday. "During the match, I start the match with 'control the pain.' In the end of the first set -- and beginning of the second set -- it started to improve, the pain, little by little."

Alcaraz made a name for himself at Flushing Meadows by knocking off third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and becoming the youngest men's quarterfinalist at the tournament during the Open Era.