Wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott has made history by becoming the first man ever to achieve the 'golden slam' of all four major singles titles as well as Paralympic gold in the same season with his emphatic win in the quad final at the US Open.

The irrepressible 30-year-old Melburnian top seed was a brilliant winner in his showdown with teenage Dutchman Niels Vink at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, outplaying the youngster 7-5 6-2 in an hour and a quarter to lift his 15th grand slam singles crown.

Earlier, Dutchwoman Diede de Groot, the top seed, had achieved the same 'golden slam' in the women's wheelchair singles, beating Japan's Yui Kamiji 6-3 6-2 in a repeat of the gold medal match at the Tokyo Paralympics.