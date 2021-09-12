US Open stats: Emma Raducanu first qualifier to win a major in Open Era

Britain's Emma Raducanu, 18, defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada to win the women's singles title at the US Open on Saturday.

Here are the best stats from the final:

1

Raducanu is the first qualifier - male or female - to win a major in the Open Era (since 1968).

1

Raducanu is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977, 44 years ago. Raducanu is also the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade herself won the title in 1968.

1

Raducanu and Fernandez contested the first men's or women's major final featuring two unseeded players since the Open Era began.

It was also the first major final featuring two teenagers since the 1999 US Open, when 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis.

2

The two main-draw appearances at Grand Slams required by Raducanu to win her first major title are the lowest needed by any man or woman to win a major in the Open Era. Pam Shriver reached the US Open final in 1978 in her second main-draw appearance but went on to lose the final.

2

At World No. 150, Raducanu is the second-lowest ranked woman to win the US Open since the rankings were introduced in 1975. Kim Clijsters won the title in 2009 as an unranked wild card. Next on that list is Sloane Stephens, who was ranked 83 when she won the title in 2017.

3

Raducanu, who didn't lose a set in the main draw or qualifying, is the third female teenager in the Open Era to win the US Open without dropping a set, joining Monica Seles (1992) and Hingis (1997). Raducanu is the first woman to win the US Open without dropping a set since Serena in 2014.

5

Raducanu is the fifth male or female player in the last 40 years to win a major as their first tour-level title, joining Mats Wilander (1982 French Open), Gustavo Kuerten (1997 French Open), Jelena Ostapenko (2017 French Open) and Iga Swiatek (2020 French Open).

9

Raducanu and Fernandez's nine combined appearances in the main draw of a major are the fewest for a women's major final in the Open Era (Fernandez: 7, Raducanu: 2).

4

Raducanu, who entered the tournament with 100-1 odds to win title, is the fourth women's major champ in the last 20 years to have 100-1 or longer odds, alongside Flavia Pennetta at 2015 US Open (150-1), Barbora Krejcikova at 2021 French Open (125-1) and Marion Bartoli at 2013 Wimbledon (100-1).

EPA/JUSTIN LANE

4

Fernandez joined Eugenie Bouchard (2014 Wimbledon), Milos Raonic (2016 Wimbledon) and Bianca Andreescu (won 2019 US Open) as the only Canadian male or female players to make a major singles final.

3

Fernandez's wins over Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the final made her the first player to beat three WTA Top-5 players at one US Open since Serena in 1999.

$2.5M

The prize money Raducanu will take home with her victory. Coming into the US Open, Raducanu's career prize money stood at $303,376.

(Stats courtesy of ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)