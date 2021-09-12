        <
          Diede de Groot first woman to complete Golden Slam after winning women's wheelchair singles at US Open

          5:00 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          NEW YORK -- Diede de Groot became the first woman to achieve a Golden Slam after winning the women's wheelchair singles title at the US Open on Sunday.

          De Groot, of the Netherlands, beat Yui Kamiji 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

          The Golden Slam consists of winning all four major singles titles as well as the Paralympic gold medal in the same season.

          Dylan Alcott of Australia also completed a Golden Slam on Sunday after winning the men's wheelchair singles title.

          Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.