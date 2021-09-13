Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the men's singles title at the US Open on Sunday. Here are the best stats from the final:

Medvedev is now the third Russian man to win a major title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov (1996 French Open, 1999 Australian Open) and Marat Safin (2000 US Open, 2005 Australian Open).

Medvedev is the fifth player to defeat the World no. 1 in a major final to win their first major title, since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973. The others are Manuel Orantes (d. Jimmy Connors, 1975 US Open), Ivan Lendl (d. McEnroe, 1984 French Open), Pat Cash (d. Lendl, 1987 Wimbledon) and Stan Wawrinka (d. Rafael Nadal, 2014 Australian Open).

Medvedev has now won 147 tour-level matches on hardcourts since the start of 2018, the most on the men's tour. Djokovic is second on the list with 115 hardcourt victories.

Medvedev has now won his 12th hardcourt tour-level title since the start of 2018, also the highest on the men's tour. Djokovic is next on the list with 10 hardcourt titles.

Medvedev is now the joint-tallest men's major champion in the Open Era, matching Juan Martin del Potro (2009 US Open) and Marin Cilic (2014 US Open). He equals the tallest player to defeat Djokovic at a major, joining Sam Querrey, who upset Djokovic in the third round at Wimbledon in 2016.

