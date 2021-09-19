Denmark teenager Clara Tauson upset reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a three-set thriller in two hours and five minutes to claim her second WTA title at the Luxembourg Open on Sunday.

Tauson, 18, twice broke Ostapenko's serve to claim the opening set 6-3. However, the Latvian saved a break point midway into the second set before rallying to force a final-set decider.

World No. 70 Tauson recovered from an early loss of serve in the final set and then maintained her composure as she claimed her second WTA title this year. Her maiden win came at Lyon in March.

"Obviously, I am feeling relieved and good," Tauson said. "It was a tough match again today. I am just happy that I come through."

She also won the Chicago WTA 125 trophy in August, where she defeated eventual-US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The Dane is one of four teenagers (Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez and Marta Kostyuk) in the world Top 100.

Information from Associated Press contributed to this report.