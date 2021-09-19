Unseeded Jasmine Paolini dominated Alison Riske in a straight-sets win to claim her first WTA Tour title at Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia on Sunday.

World No. 87 Paolini recovered from a double break down in the first set to defeat No. 3 seed Riske 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final as she made the deepest Tour-level tournament run of her career.

"I think it's been an amazing week here in Portoroz," Paolini said. "I feel just very happy, it's a big achievement for me, to win my first title. On hardcourts, it's special.

"It wasn't easy to go through to the final. I'm proud of myself because I never gave up.

"I'm working really hard in the past couple of months. I understood more about my game, I think. I just want to keep this level for all the season that is almost finished, and to stay strong and keep this level."