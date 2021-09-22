Andy Murray is confident that his game is on an upward trajectory and he can compete against top players once again after struggling with injuries across the past few seasons.

On Tuesday, Murray, who has slipped to 113th in the men's ATP rankings, defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

Murray, 34, had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019 has made adjustments to his serve motion, but has not been able to reprise the consistent form that helped him win three major titles and two Olympic gold medals.

"I don't think I've played that well recently, but my body has been good even though I'm not playing my best, I've created opportunities to win sets against a number of top players," Murray said after his win over the world No. 26.

"There is no question that I can play better. The thing that has been frustrating for me in some of the matches is that I had opportunities... If I take those chances, those matches are very different."

Murray reminded everyone at the US Open that he still had the fire and the game when he stretched Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Briton, who also reached the third round of the Wimbledon, said the match against Tsitsipas and the win over Humbert gave him confidence.

"The serve has been a big positive since Wimbledon, the changes that I have made there have really helped get me some free points," Murray said, who has 683 tour-level wins. "The serve was the shot that was most affected by my hip problem.

"Winning is what sport is all about, and if you can play great whilst doing that even better. But if you can't, and you don't play your best, then winning is a great feeling. That's why I am still playing.

"I have little goals -- to get to 700 wins on tour. I'm not particularly interested in losing and playing well."